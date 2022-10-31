Remittances of yuan for cross-border trade settlements via Hong Kong came to 794.2 billion yuan in August, more than 20 times the figure 12 years ago. Photo: Shutterstock
Dim sum bonds, yuan shares strengthen Hong Kong’s role as biggest offshore trading hub for Chinese currency, bankers say
- ‘Hong Kong plays a key role in capitalising on the China opportunities,’ says Standard Chartered CEO ahead of key financial summit in Hong Kong
- Growth of yuan business in Hong Kong is down to its ‘super connector’ role between mainland China and the world, says Alan Roch of Credit Agricole
