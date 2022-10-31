Hong Kong is the key to success in the bay area, the place to do business, expand and invest in mainland China’s markets, industry leaders said. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong is the gateway to business opportunities in the Greater Bay Area, financial leaders say
- Swiss lender Julius Baer, UK’s Standard Chartered, and US giant JPMorgan among the big hitters looking to expand in the huge economic zone
- Hong Kong can be a hub for family offices and wealth management services for the super-rich in the bay area, bankers say ahead of major summit
Hong Kong is the key to success in the bay area, the place to do business, expand and invest in mainland China’s markets, industry leaders said. Photo: Dickson Lee