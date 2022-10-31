A model of Longfor Group and KWG’s Upper River Bank residential development project in Hong Kong, pictured in September 2020. Photo: SCMP / Jonathan Wong
Longfor Group loses US$2.5 billion in market cap as Hong Kong stock plunges after billionaire chairperson resigns

  • Shares in Longfor Group Holdings fell as much as 44.2 per cent on Monday, with onshore and offshore bonds also slumping
  • The resignation of co-founder and chairperson Wu Yajun, who will serve as a consultant, triggered a panic sell-off

Iris Ouyang
Updated: 2:30pm, 31 Oct, 2022

