A model of Longfor Group and KWG’s Upper River Bank residential development project in Hong Kong, pictured in September 2020. Photo: SCMP / Jonathan Wong
Longfor Group loses US$2.5 billion in market cap as Hong Kong stock plunges after billionaire chairperson resigns
- Shares in Longfor Group Holdings fell as much as 44.2 per cent on Monday, with onshore and offshore bonds also slumping
- The resignation of co-founder and chairperson Wu Yajun, who will serve as a consultant, triggered a panic sell-off
