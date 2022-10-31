Inbound travellers arrived at the Hong Kong International Airport after the government cancels its compulsory hotel quarantine on 26 September 2022. Photo: Sam Tsang.
Hong Kong kicks off a hectic November to reclaim city’s brand in capital markets and global business
- Nearly 200 bankers and financiers are scheduled to attend the three-day Global Financial Leaders’ Summit from Nov 1 through 3
- The Hong Kong Sevens rugby tournament and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council’s International Healthcare Week will take place after the bankers’ summit
Inbound travellers arrived at the Hong Kong International Airport after the government cancels its compulsory hotel quarantine on 26 September 2022. Photo: Sam Tsang.