People’s Bank of China governor Yi Gang will address the Global Financial Leaders’ Investment Summit on Wednesday. Photo: Handout
China’s central bank governor Yi Gang and 2 top regulators to take part in Hong Kong financial summit
- CBIRC vice-chairman Xiao Yuanqi and CSRC vice-chairman Fang Xinghai will virtually address the ‘China Policy Session’ on Wednesday
- The three-day event also includes Financial Secretary Paul Chan, HKMA CEO Eddie Yue Wai-man and top officers of global banks and funds
People’s Bank of China governor Yi Gang will address the Global Financial Leaders’ Investment Summit on Wednesday. Photo: Handout