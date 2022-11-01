People’s Bank of China governor Yi Gang will address the Global Financial Leaders’ Investment Summit on Wednesday. Photo: Handout
China’s central bank governor Yi Gang and 2 top regulators to take part in Hong Kong financial summit

  • CBIRC vice-chairman Xiao Yuanqi and CSRC vice-chairman Fang Xinghai will virtually address the ‘China Policy Session’ on Wednesday
  • The three-day event also includes Financial Secretary Paul Chan, HKMA CEO Eddie Yue Wai-man and top officers of global banks and funds

Pearl Liu
Pearl Liu

Updated: 5:34pm, 1 Nov, 2022

