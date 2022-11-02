The opening of Citi’s new Global Wealth Centre in Hong Kong. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Top Citigroup executive says Hong Kong is back to normal, as bank opens new wealth management centre in city
- Senior Citi executive says it is ‘business as usual’ in city as lender looks to expand now that pandemic has receded
- Citi opens new global wealth management centre in Hong Kong as it seeks to capture US$150 billion of new client money in Asia by 2025
