Yi Gang, governor of the People’s Bank of China, appeared in pre-recorded video on Wednesday at the Global Financial Leaders’ Investment Summit conference. Photo: YouTube
Beijing ‘fully focused’ on economic growth, with Hong Kong’s capital markets a crucial enabler: top regulators
- Officials from China’s central bank and securities watchdog hit back at the notion that China has reduced its focus on economic growth during a global summit on Wednesday
- Beijing will continue to strengthen Hong Kong as an international financial centre to drive the mainland’s development, regulators added
