Chinese President Xi Jinping shown during the Communist Party’s 20th national congress on October 22, 2022 in Beijing. Stock markets fell after Xi secured a third term. Photo: Kyodo
China regulator calls out international media for failing to credit Beijing’s economic-growth emphasis

  • International investors need to judge Beijing’s commitment to economic growth for themselves, securities regulator tells finance summit
  • Market-based reforms and opening up of the economy are fundamental, unchanged policies, vice-chairman of securities watchdog adds

Pearl Liu and Peggy Sito

Updated: 3:35pm, 2 Nov, 2022

