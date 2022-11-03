Panelists included Rob Kapito, president of BlackRock; Daniel Pinto, COO of JPMorgan Chase; Noel Quinn, chief executive of HSBC; Bill Winters, chief executive of Standard Chartered. Photo: SCMP Handout
Cryptocurrencies, blockchain are reshaping future of finance, say global banking chiefs
- The biggest challenge for institutions is navigating security issues related to public blockchain networks, says Daniel Pinto, COO of JP Morgan
- Senior figures from JPMorgan, BlackRock, HSBC and Standard Chartered shared their thoughts at a global banking summit in Hong Kong
Panelists included Rob Kapito, president of BlackRock; Daniel Pinto, COO of JPMorgan Chase; Noel Quinn, chief executive of HSBC; Bill Winters, chief executive of Standard Chartered. Photo: SCMP Handout