‘All that ties up together to this enormous opportunity, and 50 per cent of that opportunity is in Asia,’ Carney told the financial summit in Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang
Climate change: Carbon reduction is a US$50 trillion business opportunity for Asia, says UN special envoy Mark Carney
- Climate mitigation presents enormous business opportunities, and half of them are in Asia, Carney tells finance summit in Hong Kong
- Alignment with global climate goals will be an increasingly important determinant of a company’s competitiveness, he says
‘All that ties up together to this enormous opportunity, and 50 per cent of that opportunity is in Asia,’ Carney told the financial summit in Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang