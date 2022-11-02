‘All that ties up together to this enormous opportunity, and 50 per cent of that opportunity is in Asia,’ Carney told the financial summit in Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang
Climate change: Carbon reduction is a US$50 trillion business opportunity for Asia, says UN special envoy Mark Carney

  • Climate mitigation presents enormous business opportunities, and half of them are in Asia, Carney tells finance summit in Hong Kong
  • Alignment with global climate goals will be an increasingly important determinant of a company’s competitiveness, he says

Eric Ng
Updated: 8:01pm, 2 Nov, 2022

