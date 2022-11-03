The Bank of England (BOE) is widely expected to raise its key interest rate on Thursday by the biggest amount since 1989, as it bids to cool sky-high inflation in the United Kingdom . Following a regular meeting, the BOE is seen lifting borrowing costs by 0.75 percentage points to 3 per cent, according to market consensus, which would be the highest level since the 2008 global financial crisis. Some analysts, however, are forecasting a rise of one percentage point, also a 33-year high. The move would mirror aggressive rate-tightening by central banks worldwide as economies battle their highest prices in decades. The US Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced a fourth consecutive increase of 0.75 percentage points, taking its benchmark lending rate to 3.75-4.0 per cent. While calling further interest rate increases “appropriate” to tamp down inflation, the Fed also opened the door to smaller increases. Rising rates, topsy-turvy pound hurt BN(O) migrants’ path to home ownership The BOE decision at 1200 GMT is set to add to a cost-of-living crisis for millions of Britons, as interest rate increases by central banks see retail lenders push up the rate of interest on their own loans. Repayments on UK mortgages have already surged in recent weeks after the debt-fuelled budget of previous British prime minister Liz Truss spooked markets, forcing her to resign and triggering emergency buying of UK government bonds by the BOE. Her successor, Rishi Sunak, has attempted to bring calm to the markets by hinting at tax increases in a fresh budget on November 17, even if such a move further harms Britain’s economy. “I think everyone knows we do face a challenging economic outlook and difficult decisions will need to be made,” Sunak, a former UK finance minister, told parliament on Wednesday. The UK’s annual inflation stands above 10 per cent, the highest level in 40 years, on soaring food prices and energy bills. US Fed unleashes another big rate hike but hints at a pullback Alongside its rate call, the BOE will give its latest inflation and growth forecasts, with analysts indicating that the UK economy may already be in recession. “The BOE is expected to hike its interest rate by no more than 75 basis points, on conviction that the Sunak government would opt for some fiscal austerity, and nothing too crazy to wreak havoc, again,” forecast Swissquote analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya. As the Covid-19 pandemic began in early 2020, the BOE slashed its key interest rate to a record-low 0.1 per cent and also pumped huge sums of new cash into the economy. HSBC raises commercial lending rate to the highest level in 14 years The BOE started raising rates last December and another hike on Thursday would be the eighth increase in a row. Ruth Gregory, senior UK economist at Capital Economics, forecast that the BOE will raise its interest rate by one percentage point on Thursday and by the same amount in December. “If we are right that domestic inflation will be sticky, it may mean that the Bank of England ultimately has to act more aggressively further ahead,” she said.