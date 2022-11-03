The era of high return on investment is over, and the focus should be on value amid looming market uncertainty, according to top money managers, as the Federal Reserve left open the possibility of further rate increases after delivering another steep rate increase. “We are of the belief that the Fed will do whatever it takes to tame inflation,” Cyrus Taraporevala, president and CEO of State Street Global Advisors, one of world’s largest asset managers managing nearly US$$3.26 trillion, said at the Global Financial Leaders’ Investment Summit in Hong Kong on Thursday. He said it was possible the rising interest rates could tip many economies into recession and the impact on corporate earnings. “I would just say the outlook for investors is very cloudy.” Taraporevala was part of the day’s second panel – “Managing through volatile markets” – moderated by Howard Lee, deputy chief executive of the Hong Monetary Authority. The other speakers who took part in the discussion were Wellington Management president and managing partner Stephen Klar and BNY Mellon Investment Management CEO Hanneke Smits. They said they expect the investment landscape to alter dramatically because of the rising headwinds globally. The Fed raised its benchmark interest rate on Wednesday by 75 basis points for the fourth straight time and its sixth increase this year – a streak that has made mortgages and other consumer and business loans increasingly expensive and heightened the risk of a recession. The Fed has struggled to tamp down inflation that has hovered around 40-year highs over the past several months. Opportunities to make money in uncertain economic times: top asset managers “It doesn’t happen often that equities go down 20-plus per cent, and bonds go down 15-plus per cent in the same year,” said Klar, whose Boston-based Wellington currently manages assets over US$1 trillion. Klar said that it is time for investors to revisit asset allocation. Unlike the past decade when markets generally moved up, the next five to 10 years will see “higher inflation, probably more volatility and inflation hanging over the markets”. This has led to clients engaging with the fund manager on getting the right balance between growth and value, Klar said. “[They are] typically increasing their allocation to value strategies, in some cases, to value sectors like healthcare and to countries that have a lot of value securities like Japan.” BNY Mellon’s Smits also agreed with her fellow panellists on volatility affecting markets, but saw it as challenge. “Uncertainty is actually a very exciting time for active managers,” Smits said, whose firm manages assets worth US$1.8 trillion. “What’s really important in investing is obviously to pick well, but be different,” she said. “So you want to be non consistent. And that’s really how you generate returns for your clients. “This is really a great opportunity for our portfolio managers and research analysts to try and pick those securities and generate great financial returns.” The panellists also waded into the widely discussed environment, social and governance (ESG) theme in investing. Asset managers said that while they were closely evaluating ESG and factoring them into their investments, there is a long way to go. “For us, ESG is about value, not values. And that’s been our compass on this topic,” State Street’s Taraporevala said. “Decarbonising a portfolio is not the same as decarbonising the world. We fundamentally believe in engagement, not divestment, because you can decarbonise a portfolio really simply, but I’m not sure the world’s a better place for it.” The three-day summit commenced on Tuesday with a closed-door discussion among global bankers, Hong Kong government officials and the city’s regulators, followed by a welcome dinner at the M+ museum, and a fireside chat. The summit has attracted over 200 international and regional leaders from around 120 global financial institutions including banks, securities firms, asset managers, private equity and venture capital firms, hedge funds, and insurers. More than 40 of these institutions are represented by their group chairmen or CEOs.