Hong Kong’s Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu delivered a keynote address at the Global Financial Leaders’ Investment Summit at the Four Seasons Hotel in Central district on 2 November 2022. Photo: Sam Tsang.
Hong Kong’s financial summit ends on upbeat note as attendees bid farewell to Covid-19’s restrictions and head ‘back to business’
- “It is a great way to say goodbye to the Covid period,” Amundi senior describe the HKMA summit that ends on Thursday
- Another summit may be held next year to celebrate the 30th establishment of the authority next year, HKMA CEO Eddie Yue Wai-man told bankers
Hong Kong’s Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu delivered a keynote address at the Global Financial Leaders’ Investment Summit at the Four Seasons Hotel in Central district on 2 November 2022. Photo: Sam Tsang.