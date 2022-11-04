A pedestrian walks past a branch of the HSBC bank at Pedder Street in Central. Photo: Yik Yeung -man
A pedestrian walks past a branch of the HSBC bank at Pedder Street in Central. Photo: Yik Yeung -man
Banking & finance
Business /  Banking & Finance

Ping An calls for HSBC to be ‘more aggressive’ in cost-cutting, be open to moves to improve performance

  • Ping An Asset Management chairman calls for HSBC management to ‘adopt an open attitude’ regarding suggestions to improve its performance
  • Ping An would support any moves to improve the bank’s performance, including a spin-off

Chad Bray
Chad Bray in London

Updated: 11:45pm, 4 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A pedestrian walks past a branch of the HSBC bank at Pedder Street in Central. Photo: Yik Yeung -man
A pedestrian walks past a branch of the HSBC bank at Pedder Street in Central. Photo: Yik Yeung -man
READ FULL ARTICLE