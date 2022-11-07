HSBC, Hong Kong’s biggest lender, will do whatever it takes to put the city’s economy back on track in the post-pandemic era despite the challenges posed by the rising global interest-rate cycle, according to its global head. The Global Financial Leaders’ Investment Summit and the easing of quarantine measures will help Hong Kong to reboot from the pandemic, Noel Quinn, the bank’s London-based CEO, said at a media briefing on Wednesday afternoon. “As the international community continues to revisit Hong Kong, we will see the recovery of the domestic economy [next year],” he said. Quinn was one of the key speakers at the three-day summit last week, the largest financial event in Hong Kong since the pandemic started nearly three years ago. During his time in the city he met clients and staff before attending the HSBC-sponsored Hong Kong Sevens rugby tournament over the weekend. Both events are aimed at showing the world the city is back to normal. Hong Kong’s economy remains mired in recession, shrinking 4.5 per cent in the third quarter compared with a year ago. While the Covid-19 quarantine rules were lifted in late September ahead of the summit and the rugby tournament, the government has warned of risks to the economy because of high inflation, aggressive monetary policy tightening overseas and geopolitical tensions. “HSBC has many programmes to help SMEs [small and medium-sized enterprises] and other businesses to grow after the pandemic,” Quinn said. “We have to help Hong Kong through this next phase of post-pandemic restrictions and continued economic growth to strengthen the confidence of Hong Kong as an international financial centre.” Since August HSBC has offered cash rebates to SMEs as part of a HK$40 billion (US$5.1 billion) financing scheme to encourage them to hire staff. The programme will continue until the end of this year. Hong Kong’s poor gross domestic product data comes on the back of rising interest rates. After the Federal Reserve increased rates for the sixth time this year on Thursday, HSBC and its subsidiary Hang Seng Bank lifted their prime rates by 25 basis points to a 14-year high at 5.375 per cent. Six other lenders including Standard Chartered and Citibank will increase their prime rates by the same margin to 5.625 per cent on Monday. Quinn expects further interest rate rises as the US and other major economies struggle to tame stubbornly high inflation. The Fed’s rate rise has slowed the inflation rate for the third straight month to 8.2 per cent in September, but they continue to hover at 40-year highs. He said that while interest rates were starting to increase at a faster pace than ideally suited that was because inflation was taking off faster than expected. However, Quinn said he expects the rates to come down after inflation is brought under control. “History would suggest that interest rates of around 2 or 3 per cent are more like the norm.” Quinn said he was not worried of a massive increase in bad debt in the banking system as banks have adopted measures to control credit risks, while adding that many borrowers were comfortable with the current interest-rate levels. He also highlighted China’s support for Hong Kong, citing Chinese President Xi Jinping’s repeated commitment to the city under the “one country, two systems” policy and support for Hong Kong as an international financial centre. Xi reiterated these commitments during the 25th anniversary of the city’s handover to China in July and at the Communist Party’s 20th national congress in October. “I would focus on those policy statements. They are consistent … and they are important for the international business community,” Quinn said. HSBC also plans to increase its headcount as it looks to expand its wealth management business in China, Quinn said. The bank has hired 1,300 wealth managers on the mainland in the past year, which is about half of its target to hire a total of 3,000 over the medium term, he added. In October last year, HSBC opened its first centre that combines wealth management, insurance and medical check-up services at K11 Atelier Victoria Dockside in Tsim Sha Tsui, as it uses the city as a gateway to tap the estimated 16,000 ultra-high net worth families, with investible assets of US$30 million, in southern China’s Greater Bay Area. While Hong Kong and Singapore are in the race to become Asia’s leading financial centre, Quinn believes there is room for both to grow. “I view Hong Kong and Singapore as complementary markets. The world is big enough for many financial centres,” he said. “Singapore is a natural gateway to the Asean countries while Hong Kong is a natural gateway to China. Both are important markets.” Blockchain, digital currencies are reshaping finance, say banking chiefs Ping An Insurance , HSBC’s largest shareholder, has been pushing the bank to spin off its Asian business since April. On Friday, the chairman of Ping An Asset Management repeated the call. “We are in constant dialogue with our top shareholders to update them about our performance and strategies,” Quinn said on Wednesday. He repeated what he had said during the bank’s interim result in August that “the current strategy as an international bank is the right way, the safest way to improve returns and improve valuation and protect the dividend flow”. “We do not believe that a break-up is in the best interest of shareholders,” Quinn said.