Apartment towers are seen in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen. Photo: Reuters
Chinese developer Logan faces creditors’ wrath after multiple bond defaults amid property slump, stock sinks
- Logan Group and two of its subsidiaries are facing winding-up petitions in Cayman Islands and Hong Kong, according to an exchange filing
- Shenzhen-based developer skipped interest payments on dollar-denominated bonds and failed to redeem another in August
