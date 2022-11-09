Construction cranes operate alongside residential buildings in Beijing on September 26, 2022.Photo: EPA-EFE
China developers’ stocks and bonds buoyed by hope for central bank monetary support, as Beijing expands bond programme
- The Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index rose 4.3 per cent on Wednesday, and some developers’ bonds soared
- Traders were buoyed by the expansion of a bond financing programme, betting on more support from authorities, especially the central bank
