A Chinese flag in front of buildings in Pudong’s Lujiazui financial district in Shanghai. Chinese bankers face the prospect of deep pay cuts. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s financial sector executives face deeper pay cuts as firms heed President Xi’s ‘common prosperity’ push
- Proposals on narrowing the compensation gap between senior and junior staff could be submitted to regulators in the next few months, sources say
- Capping total pay and deferring incentive bonuses for longer periods are among options being considered
