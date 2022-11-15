A Chinese flag in front of buildings in Pudong’s Lujiazui financial district in Shanghai. Chinese bankers face the prospect of deep pay cuts. Photo: Bloomberg
A Chinese flag in front of buildings in Pudong’s Lujiazui financial district in Shanghai. Chinese bankers face the prospect of deep pay cuts. Photo: Bloomberg
Business /  Banking & Finance

China’s financial sector executives face deeper pay cuts as firms heed President Xi’s ‘common prosperity’ push

  • Proposals on narrowing the compensation gap between senior and junior staff could be submitted to regulators in the next few months, sources say
  • Capping total pay and deferring incentive bonuses for longer periods are among options being considered

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 3:03pm, 15 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A Chinese flag in front of buildings in Pudong’s Lujiazui financial district in Shanghai. Chinese bankers face the prospect of deep pay cuts. Photo: Bloomberg
A Chinese flag in front of buildings in Pudong’s Lujiazui financial district in Shanghai. Chinese bankers face the prospect of deep pay cuts. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE