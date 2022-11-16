Christopher Hui Ching-yu, Hong Kong’s Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, speaks via video at the 1st Greater Bay Area Green and Sustainable Finance Summit. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong to expand government green bond issuance fivefold as Greater Bay Area cities aim to boost sustainable finance
- Hong Kong will expand its issuance of government green bonds more than fivefold in the next five years, city’s finance and treasury secretary says
- Shenzhen and Guangzhou are also boosting sustainable finance as China faces an annual investment gap of up to US$590 billion for green projects
