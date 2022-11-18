Bond yields in China rose as panicking investors dumped wealth management products, with the drops in bond prices causing the market to market value of banks’ wealth products to retreat. Photo: Reuters
Sell-offs in Chinese wealth management products amplify bond rout, while banks scramble to calm investors
- Nearly 60 per cent of the outstanding wealth management products in China fell below par, triggered by the massive sell-offs that exacerbated the onshore bond rout
- Yields of some corporate bonds rose by more than 70 basis points on Thursday amid the sell-off pressure
