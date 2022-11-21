Tourists shop at a duty-free shopping mall in south China’s Hainan Province. ‘If China were to lift its Covid-zero policy, it would revive markets, tourism,’ said Pross. Photo; Xinhua
exclusive | Investors shouldn’t consider China ‘risky terrain’ as mainland economy will bounce back after Covid-19, AllianzGI CEO says

  • Now is the time to make a long-term investment in mainland China, says head of European asset manager
  • ‘Investors should play the long game, work on a new mindset towards China,’ says CEO Tobias Pross

Enoch Yiu
Updated: 8:30am, 21 Nov, 2022

