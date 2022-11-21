The deal, upon completion, will convert the joint venture company that was established in 2010 into a wholly-owned unit of Manulife Investment Management. Photo: Shutterstock
The deal, upon completion, will convert the joint venture company that was established in 2010 into a wholly-owned unit of Manulife Investment Management. Photo: Shutterstock
Banking & finance
Business /  Banking & Finance

Manulife gets green light to take full control of China funds unit as Beijing tears down foreign ownership barriers

  • Analysts said Beijing’s approval of the deal reflects the country’s increased willingness to open up its financial markets to foreign players
  • A string of global asset managers including JPMorgan and BlackRock have applied to set up fully-owned mutual fund units in China after regulators scrapped foreign ownership restrictions in April 2020

Enoch Yiu
Enoch Yiu

Updated: 6:44pm, 21 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The deal, upon completion, will convert the joint venture company that was established in 2010 into a wholly-owned unit of Manulife Investment Management. Photo: Shutterstock
The deal, upon completion, will convert the joint venture company that was established in 2010 into a wholly-owned unit of Manulife Investment Management. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE