The deal, upon completion, will convert the joint venture company that was established in 2010 into a wholly-owned unit of Manulife Investment Management. Photo: Shutterstock
Manulife gets green light to take full control of China funds unit as Beijing tears down foreign ownership barriers
- Analysts said Beijing’s approval of the deal reflects the country’s increased willingness to open up its financial markets to foreign players
- A string of global asset managers including JPMorgan and BlackRock have applied to set up fully-owned mutual fund units in China after regulators scrapped foreign ownership restrictions in April 2020
