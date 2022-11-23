China’s reform of its pension scheme is vital given its rapidly ageing population and declining birth rate, which are putting pressure on the existing system. Photo: AFP
Insurers join banks and wealth managers to offer retirement plans as China completes private pension scheme reform
- China’s private pension market is estimated to be worth around 10 trillion yuan (US$1.5 trillion) by 2030, according to McKinsey & Co
- The CBIRC publishes rules that would allow large insurers to take part in the scheme, as long as they meet certain criteria
