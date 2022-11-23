Hongkongers named hidden costs and delays in processing payments as their two major complaints when making online money transfers, according to a survey. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong virtual lender ZA Bank and UK’s Wise in online money transfer tie-up

  • The tie-up will allow users to make competitively priced international money transfers, the companies say
  • Online remittances from Hong Kong to grow 9.2 per cent annually between 2022 and 2027 to US$1.15 billion, according to Statista

Mia Castagnone
Updated: 5:00pm, 23 Nov, 2022

