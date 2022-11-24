The Hong Kong dollar has been pegged to the US dollar since 1983 and trades in a tight band against the American currency. Photo: Reuters
Bill Ackman says Pershing hedge fund is shorting the Hong Kong dollar in bet currency peg will break under US-China decoupling pressure
- US hedge fund Pershing owns a ‘large notional position’ in Hong Kong dollar put options
- The resurgent Hong Kong dollar moved closer to the stronger half of its trading band earlier this week
The Hong Kong dollar has been pegged to the US dollar since 1983 and trades in a tight band against the American currency. Photo: Reuters