The HSBC headquarters in Hong Kong’s Central. The bank’s third ESG sentiment survey this year polled 352 financial professionals across the globe in roles related to ESG decision-making. Photo: Yik Yeung -man
Will inflation derail ESG targets? HSBC poll finds almost 60 per cent of financial professionals believe higher costs could hinder sustainability strategies
- Rising costs are generally thought to have a negative impact on sustainability, HSBC analysts say in report
- Rising costs and uncertain market conditions might force business leaders to make short-term decisions, Baker McKenzie separately says
