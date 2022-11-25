Workers stand atop scaffolding at an under-construction flyover site in New Delhi on November 21. Photo: AFP
Workers stand atop scaffolding at an under-construction flyover site in New Delhi on November 21. Photo: AFP
Banking & finance
Business /  Banking & Finance

India offers alternative as China becomes less investible for foreign cash: Gavekal Research

  • ‘Big opportunity’ for India to pick up investment from foreign investors spooked by China’s zero-Covid policies, Gavekal says
  • India’s economy is expected to grow at 6.8 per cent this year versus 3.2 per cent in China, according to the International Monetary Fund

Chad Bray
Chad Bray in London

Updated: 6:00am, 25 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Workers stand atop scaffolding at an under-construction flyover site in New Delhi on November 21. Photo: AFP
Workers stand atop scaffolding at an under-construction flyover site in New Delhi on November 21. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE