Workers stand atop scaffolding at an under-construction flyover site in New Delhi on November 21. Photo: AFP
India offers alternative as China becomes less investible for foreign cash: Gavekal Research
- ‘Big opportunity’ for India to pick up investment from foreign investors spooked by China’s zero-Covid policies, Gavekal says
- India’s economy is expected to grow at 6.8 per cent this year versus 3.2 per cent in China, according to the International Monetary Fund
