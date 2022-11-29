Hong Kong’s Exchange Fund, the war chest the city uses to defend its currency peg with the US dollar against short-seller attacks , is this week expected to report its worst quarterly loss on record amid a “perfect storm” in global markets that has eroded its investments, analysts said. Eddie Yue Wai-man, CEO of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) , which is the city’s de facto central bank and manages the fund, will present the fund’s investment returns at a meeting of the Legislative Council’s financial affairs panel on Wednesday. Yue warned of a significant loss resulting from a perfect storm in the markets in the fund’s interim report earlier this year, citing volatile asset prices. A triple whammy in the form of concurrent declines in equities, bonds and currency markets was expected to erode returns. “It is inevitable that the Exchange Fund will report a substantial loss during the third quarter, because rising interest rates and high market volatility have hurt the performance of global stocks, bonds and currency markets,” said Louis Tse Ming-kwong, managing director at Wealthy Securities. How the Exchange Fund has protected Hong Kong dollar peg, fought off Soros The loss for the July-to-September period might widen from the second quarter, which was already the second-worst quarterly loss on record at HK$95.4 billion (US$12.2 billion), Tse said. It might even challenge the worst quarterly loss on record, the HK$112 billion deficit recorded in the first three-month period of 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic first hit. Established in 1935, the Exchange Fund had assets worth a total of HK$4.57 trillion as of the end of last year. It has suffered only two annual losses in the recent past, in 2008 and 2015. Each of these has been characterised by a major financial-market crises – the Lehman Brothers collapse in the first instance and a crash in Chinese equities in the second. Tse said that even if it were to bounce back in the fourth quarter, on the back of a better performance by stock markets globally, it was still on course to beating its 2008 losses and reporting its worst yearly performance ever. The HKMA has been reporting the Exchange Fund’s quarterly performance since 2003. If the fund does report another quarterly loss, it will be only the second time in its history – after the 2008 global financial crisis – that it has recorded three consecutive quarters of losses. The fund has already reported a record HK$144.2 billion loss for the six months to June 30 . This includes a loss of HK$48.8 billion in the first quarter. The losses for the first half are already double of the fund’s worst annual loss on record – HK$75 billion for 2008 as a whole. Pershing founder Ackman shorting Hong Kong dollar as peg makes no sense The HKMA has already told lawmakers in a paper circulated on November 23 that the third quarter would be a challenging one. “Heightened market volatility continued as surging inflation, hawkish central bank monetary policy tightening, geopolitical conflicts, energy crisis and worries about economic recession have dominated global financial markets in the third quarter of 2022,” it said. Global bond and equity markets each fell by 7 per cent during the third quarter, which continued the rare occurrence of an “equities down, bonds down” situation, according to the paper, which is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Total Return Index and the MSCI All Country World Index. In the United States, the S&P 500 fell 5.3 per cent during the third quarter to its lowest level in nearly two years, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index tumbled 21.2 per cent to its lowest level in 11 years in this period. In the first nine months of 2022, the global bond markets lost 20 per cent and the global stock markets plummeted by 27 per cent, the HKMA paper said. “The Exchange Fund cannot report a good result, as this year is abnormal,” said Kenny Wen, head of investment strategy at Hong Kong-based broker KGI Asia. “A balanced portfolio will find that it has dropped by more than 20 per cent this year, the worst since 1930.” Rising interest rates in the US have resulted in a strong US dollar, while the pound sterling has plummeted to an all-time low and the euro has also hit a 20-year low. “After several rounds of interest rate increases this year, the US dollar has become stronger against other currencies,” said Tom Chan Pak-lam, chairman of the Hong Kong Institute of Securities Dealers. “The Exchange Fund’s investments in assets denominated in the euro, yen and other currencies are set to suffer valuation losses [as a result]. The stock market in Hong Kong has also performed badly in the third quarter.” The fund would report a record loss for the whole year, “because it is hard to catch up in the fourth quarter”, he added. Moreover, Hong Kong must follow the US Federal Reserve and raise interest rates in lockstep, despite being in an economic recession this year. At the end of last year, the Exchange Fund’s investments were 72 per cent in bonds, 12.3 per cent in overseas stocks, 6.6 per cent in deposits, 5.1 per cent in other assets such as overseas property or other private-equity investment, and 4 per cent in Hong Kong stocks, according to the HKMA. Hong Kong famously relied on the fund to defend its currency and financial markets against an attack by short-sellers led by George Soros in late 1997 and 1998. This year, the HKMA has used the Exchange Fund to buy HK$241.2 billion in 40 interventions to safeguard the currency peg, in its most aggressive stance during a rate increase cycle yet.