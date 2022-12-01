Hong Kong is set to introduce measures including a new licensing regime for digital assets services providers, to help turn the city into a virtual-asset hub. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong must invest more in digital economy to catch Singapore, mainland China, Chamber of Commerce boss warns
- ‘A key challenge for Hong Kong is that we have insufficient investment in our research and development in technology and the digital economy,’ says George Leung Siu-kay
- Failure to spend more on tech research could harm the city’s standing as an international centre for trade, he warns
