Archegos Capital Management owner Bill Hwang asked a US judge on Friday to toss out fraud charges against him because prosecutors allegedly engaged in ‘deceitful’ conduct in the early days of the government’s probe. Photo: Getty Images/TNS
Archegos Capital’s Bill Hwang seeks dismissal of charges for ‘deceitful’ US conduct
- Hwang was duped into assisting the government during meetings with investigators, his lawyer Lawrence Lustberg said
- Hwang was arrested in April and charged with fraud over the collapse of Archegos, which at one point held market positions valued at US$160 billion
Archegos Capital Management owner Bill Hwang asked a US judge on Friday to toss out fraud charges against him because prosecutors allegedly engaged in ‘deceitful’ conduct in the early days of the government’s probe. Photo: Getty Images/TNS