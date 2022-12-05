HSBC non-executive Asia-Pacific chairman Peter Wong says Hong Kong embodies the spirit of resilience. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Banking & finance
exclusive | HSBC’s Peter Wong says Hong Kong youth’s fortunes tied to Greater Bay Area as he warns of looming global crisis

  • With an economic crisis around the corner, it is important to help young people because they are the future of Hong Kong, veteran banker says
  • Peter Wong is the only banker whose signature is on both HBSC and Standard Chartered banknotes

Enoch Yiu

Updated: 8:30am, 5 Dec, 2022

