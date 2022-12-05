Hong Kong Airlines has received the go-ahead from creditors for its US$6.2 billion debt restructuring plan. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong Airlines’ US$6.2 billion debt revamp approved by creditors, hearings in Hong Kong and London courts
- Three groups of creditors vote for the restructuring proposal, while one faction raises objections
- Hearings on the restructuring will be held in London on Friday and in Hong Kong on or before December 14 even as a separate wind-up petition drags on
