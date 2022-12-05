Steven Lam Hoi-yuen, executive director and co-CEO of Gogox Holding celebrated his company’s IPO at Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing on June 24, 2022. Photo: Dickson Lee
Steven Lam Hoi-yuen, executive director and co-CEO of Gogox Holding celebrated his company’s IPO at Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing on June 24, 2022. Photo: Dickson Lee
IPO
Business /  Banking & Finance

Hong Kong to be among top three IPO hubs in 2023, with fundraising set to double to US$26 billion: PwC

  • The city should regain bragging rights as a top three IPO market in 2023 as stable markets and reforms fill its deal pipeline, PwC report says
  • Hong Kong has fallen to fourth globally in 2022, as the number of deals dropped 19 per cent and average deal value declined 59 per cent

Mia Castagnone
Mia Castagnone

Updated: 4:59pm, 5 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Steven Lam Hoi-yuen, executive director and co-CEO of Gogox Holding celebrated his company’s IPO at Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing on June 24, 2022. Photo: Dickson Lee
Steven Lam Hoi-yuen, executive director and co-CEO of Gogox Holding celebrated his company’s IPO at Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing on June 24, 2022. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE