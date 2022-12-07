Asia Innovations Group, the parent company of Uplive, boasted 480 million users across 150 countries at the end of 2021. Photo: Shutterstock
Uplive parent ASIG poised to expand through acquisition upon completion of SPAC listing despite icy tech climate

  • Asia Innovations Group says its broad footprint in emerging markets gives it room for growth
  • US$200 million raises in SPAC merger will allow the company to pursue ‘huge opportunity’ through acquisitions

Pearl Liu
Updated: 2:30pm, 7 Dec, 2022

