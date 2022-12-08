A smartphone with the bitcoin symbol among piles of bitcoin tokens. Photo: Shutterstock
A smartphone with the bitcoin symbol among piles of bitcoin tokens. Photo: Shutterstock
Bitcoin
Business /  Banking & Finance

Hong Kong’s Pando Finance launches blockchain-themed ETF to give investors a taste of cryptocurrencies ‘with minimum risk’

  • Pando Finance’s two actively-managed ETFs with a focus on virtual assets began trading in Hong Kong on Thursday
  • Investors can benefit from the development of cryptocurrencies through their existing financial services, CEO says

Martin Choi
Martin Choi

Updated: 10:32am, 8 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A smartphone with the bitcoin symbol among piles of bitcoin tokens. Photo: Shutterstock
A smartphone with the bitcoin symbol among piles of bitcoin tokens. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE