AIONY’s car, produced by GAZ Motor, on display at the Auto Shanghai 2021 trade show on 19 April 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE
AIONY’s car, produced by GAZ Motor, on display at the Auto Shanghai 2021 trade show on 19 April 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE
IPO
Business /  Banking & Finance

GAC’s ride-hailing firm Ruqi picks banks for a Hong Kong stock sale, sources say

  • Ruqi Mobility has picked banks including ABC International Holdings for its Hong Kong IPO, according to sources
  • The IPO could happen as soon as next year, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 4:55pm, 8 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
AIONY’s car, produced by GAZ Motor, on display at the Auto Shanghai 2021 trade show on 19 April 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE
AIONY’s car, produced by GAZ Motor, on display at the Auto Shanghai 2021 trade show on 19 April 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE