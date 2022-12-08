AIONY’s car, produced by GAZ Motor, on display at the Auto Shanghai 2021 trade show on 19 April 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE
GAC’s ride-hailing firm Ruqi picks banks for a Hong Kong stock sale, sources say
- Ruqi Mobility has picked banks including ABC International Holdings for its Hong Kong IPO, according to sources
- The IPO could happen as soon as next year, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private
