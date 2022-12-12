Transactions of the e-CNY totalled 100 billion yuan between December 2019 and August 2022. Photo: Xinhua
Bank of China offers customers e-laisee to promote retail use of digital yuan in Hong Kong

  • Bank of China (Hong Kong) is offering a red packet incentive of 100 e-CNY to encourage customers to try the digital currency
  • The e-CNY can be used to shop at 14 physical outlets of supermarket chain U Select across the city and on JD.com

Enoch Yiu
Updated: 8:35pm, 12 Dec, 2022

