Transactions of the e-CNY totalled 100 billion yuan between December 2019 and August 2022. Photo: Xinhua
Bank of China offers customers e-laisee to promote retail use of digital yuan in Hong Kong
- Bank of China (Hong Kong) is offering a red packet incentive of 100 e-CNY to encourage customers to try the digital currency
- The e-CNY can be used to shop at 14 physical outlets of supermarket chain U Select across the city and on JD.com
