Enovate Motors’ ME-S sedan. The Chinese electric vehicle start-up has signed a deal to open a plant in Saudi Arabia. Photo: Handout
Chinese EV start-up Enovate to build plant in Saudi Arabia as President Xi’s visit to Riyadh begins to pay off
- The plant, to be built with Saudi joint-venture partner Sumou, will cost about US$500 million and have a capacity of 100,000 cars a year
- Enovate, founded by Chinese entrepreneur Zhang Hailiang in 2015, has a plant in Shaoxing city, Zhejiang province
Enovate Motors’ ME-S sedan. The Chinese electric vehicle start-up has signed a deal to open a plant in Saudi Arabia. Photo: Handout