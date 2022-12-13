Exchange Square in Hong Kong. Under the investor identification system, brokerages and financial institutions will need to submit clients’ names and identity document information to Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong market watchdog SFC to launch investor identification scheme in March
- The regime, which requires investors to have their personal identification details registered with HKEX, will start on March 20
- Investors who do not provide the required consent will be prohibited from buying securities, the SFC said
