Chinese stocks in Hong Kong are likely to strengthen next year with a triple boost from looser Covid-19 curbs, widening economic stimulus and a peak in US interest rates, KGI Asia said in a report. It picked JD.com, AIA and CTG Duty Free among nine top bets. The broker forecasts the Hang Seng Index will climb to 21,100 points in 2023 in its base-case scenario, with benchmark stocks priced at 10.3 times corporate earnings. That implies an 8.4 per cent gain. The index could gain 20 per cent to 23,300 points in its best-case scenario. The recovery in China’s property sector and how fast its pandemic measures are relaxed “should have a significant impact” on the economy through 2023, KGI said in a report published on Monday. The stock market stands to profit from “slower rate hikes and cooling inflation” in the US, it added. “The second quarter is a crucial time when the visibility of the economy and policies may improve substantially,” said Kenny Wen, KGI’s head of strategy based in Hong Kong. A diversified and balanced allocation of stocks and bonds can help weather market fluctuations, he added. Is zero-Covid pivot making Chinese stocks an easy one-way bet for 2023? China has tweaked its zero-Covid policy by rolling back some of the toughest measures, including scrapping daily mass testing and stringent quarantines following signs of steep losses in manufacturing and consumption. The “reopening playbook” has fuelled a 33 per cent rally in the Hang Seng Index from a 13-year low on October 31, helping restore US$1.1 trillion of capitalisation across the city’s stock market. KGI also picked China Resources Beer, China Telecom, Bank of China (Hong Kong), Swire Pacific, CGN Power and Dongfang Electric among its preferred stocks in the strategy report. Still, investors will need to prepare for potential headwinds, including forecasts for a mild recession in the US for two to three quarters next year, KGI said. It pegged the odds of the Fed continuing to raise rates at 35 per cent, while chances of status quo and lower rates are pegged at 45 per cent and 20 per cent each. China being “back to normal” will be a major investment theme for next year, according to Invesco, with expectations for improvements in domestic consumption, stock valuation and energy security. Chinese equities will be the best performing asset class in the region. “With a faster and stronger rebound from Covid, especially the loosening of restrictions, we could start to see those consumption habits picking up [in China],” David Chao, global market strategist for Asia Pacific at Invesco, said at a media briefing on Tuesday. That should also help propel regional economies, especially commodity-exporting countries, he added.