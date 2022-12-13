Chinese banks are lossening their purse strings in a bid to ease the liquidity crisis of stricken property developers. Photo: DPA
China property
State-owned Chinese banks step up support for cash-strapped developers as they help to raise offshore loans

  • ICBC reportedly plans to provide US$300 million in offshore loans to Country Garden backed by a domestic guarantee
  • Bank of China provided Longfor Group with US$700 million on Friday, which it used to redeem a US$300 million offshore bond due in April 2023

Pearl Liu
Updated: 4:59pm, 13 Dec, 2022

