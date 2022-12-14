Last month FTX, once the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange, filed for bankruptcy less than a week after a run on the exchange. Photo: Getty Images/TNS
Hong Kong securities watchdog warns of high risks associated with virtual assets after cryptocurrency exchange FTX collapse
- Investors who do not fully understand virtual assets and are unable to bear high losses should not invest in such products, SFC says
- The warning comes after FTX, once the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange, filed for bankruptcy last month
