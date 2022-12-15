The first day of the 56th Hong Kong Brands & Products Expo at Victoria Park on December 9. Photo: Dickson Lee
breaking | Hong Kong’s base rate rises by half point, slowing for the first time this year as HKMA softens its blows with tapering US inflation
- The HKMA increased its base rate by 50 basis points, or half a percentage point, to 4.75 per cent from 4.25 per cent, taking it close to a 15-year high
- The commercial banks in Hong Kong are also expected to increase their prime lending rate by 25 basis points soon
