Climate campaigners have previously called for HSBC to end its relationship with oil and gas providers. Photo: Bloomberg
Banking & finance
Business / Banking & Finance

HSBC, under pressure on climate policies, to stop funding new oil and gas projects

  • The bank says it will still provide financing and advisory services to energy sector clients at the corporate level
  • HSBC has faced pressure from activists and shareholders to do more to address climate change

Chad Bray
Chad Bray in London

Updated: 2:49am, 15 Dec, 2022

