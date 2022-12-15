Climate campaigners have previously called for HSBC to end its relationship with oil and gas providers. Photo: Bloomberg
HSBC, under pressure on climate policies, to stop funding new oil and gas projects
- The bank says it will still provide financing and advisory services to energy sector clients at the corporate level
- HSBC has faced pressure from activists and shareholders to do more to address climate change
Climate campaigners have previously called for HSBC to end its relationship with oil and gas providers. Photo: Bloomberg