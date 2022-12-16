Hong Kong-based cryptocurrency platform Kikitrade. It offers services such as spot market trading and automatic investment. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong cryptocurrency platform Kikitrade heeds SFC warning, to stop local users access to savings products
- Kikitrade, which dubs itself as a social investment platform, will terminate access to its ‘flexible savings’ and ‘locked savings’ products from December 30
- The move was ‘in response to the regulatory system regarding assets in the form of digital tokens’, co-founder and CEO Sean Tao says
