A hand reads ‘pay’ calling for reparations for loss and damage at the COP27 UN Climate Summit, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, on November 8, 2022. Photo: AP Photo
A hand reads ‘pay’ calling for reparations for loss and damage at the COP27 UN Climate Summit, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, on November 8, 2022. Photo: AP Photo
Business of climate change
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
Business /  Banking & Finance

Climate change: is a global ‘carbon currency’ worth trillions of dollars the key to averting global disaster?

  • It would encourage investors and businesses to fund projects that fight climate change, according to a policy advocate
  • Current policy making, hampered by shifting domestic politics and international relations, is too slow, says Delton Chen, director of Global Carbon Reward

Knowledge |   China and climate change
Eric Ng
Eric Ng

Updated: 10:26am, 21 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A hand reads ‘pay’ calling for reparations for loss and damage at the COP27 UN Climate Summit, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, on November 8, 2022. Photo: AP Photo
A hand reads ‘pay’ calling for reparations for loss and damage at the COP27 UN Climate Summit, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, on November 8, 2022. Photo: AP Photo
READ FULL ARTICLE