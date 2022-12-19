An employee on an assembly line that produces speakers at a factory in Fuyang city, in China’s eastern Anhui province, on November 30, 2022. Photo: AFP.
IPO
Business /  Banking & Finance

Hong Kong may get a leg up in hosting IPOs in 2023, as China’s post-Covid reopening boosts sentiment for companies raising funds

  • Xiamen International Bank may raise about HK$10 billion (US$1.3 billion), while Ruqi Mobility could also be in the market
  • China’s onshore market meanwhile saw a record year for IPO proceeds at US$93.5 billion in 2022

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 5:25pm, 19 Dec, 2022

