An employee on an assembly line that produces speakers at a factory in Fuyang city, in China’s eastern Anhui province, on November 30, 2022. Photo: AFP.
Hong Kong may get a leg up in hosting IPOs in 2023, as China’s post-Covid reopening boosts sentiment for companies raising funds
- Xiamen International Bank may raise about HK$10 billion (US$1.3 billion), while Ruqi Mobility could also be in the market
- China’s onshore market meanwhile saw a record year for IPO proceeds at US$93.5 billion in 2022
