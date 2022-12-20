The Luxembourg Stock Exchange. CICC was earlier the first Chinese investment bank to join the London Stock Exchange, the SIX Swiss Exchange and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as a member. Photo: Wikipedia
CICC unit joins Luxembourg Stock Exchange to tap foreign funds for Chinese firms and their clients
- CICC UK is the first Chinese listing and trading member to join the Luxembourg exchange
- The membership will further ease investment activity between China and international investors, LuxSE CEO says
