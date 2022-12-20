More Chinese firms are expected to list shares in cities such as Zurich. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese companies turn to Switzerland, Frankfurt to sell shares as regulatory woes make US market unappealing

  • Longi Green Energy Technology has selected banks for a sale of global depository receipts in Switzerland worth up to US$4 billion
  • Other names in the pipeline include Beijing United Information Technology and energy drink maker Eastroc Beverage Group

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 1:31pm, 20 Dec, 2022

