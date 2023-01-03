A pedestrian walks past a lion statue outside HSBC’s headquarters in Hong Kong. Rising interest rates are likely to boost the bank’s profits this year. Photo: Yik Yeung -man
Rising interest rates could fuel results for HSBC, global banks amid uncertain economic outlook
- HSBC’s profit expected to increase 7 per cent in 2022, surge 42 per cent to US$19.2 billion in 2023
- Banks’ creditworthiness to remain ‘broadly stable’ despite gloomy economic outlook: Moody’s
